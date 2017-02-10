WASHINGTON A group of companies including subsidiaries of BAE Systems (BAES.L), Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N), Science Applications International Corp (SAIC.N), Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY.N) and KBR Inc (KBR.N) will share in a $3.04 billion missile defence contract, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The order-dependent contract is for a "research and development effort for the design, development, demonstration, and integration, domain-one of space/high altitude and missile defence hardware and software solutions," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Other participants include privately held Dynetics Inc, Raytheon Co (RTN.N) and QWK Integrated Solutions LLC, which is a joint venture owned by a KBR subsidiary, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc (KTOS.O) and privately owned Vencore Inc.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)