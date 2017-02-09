WASHINGTON Feb 9 A group of companies including
subsidiaries of BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corp
, Science Applications International Corp,
Teledyne Technologies Inc and KBR Inc will share
in a $3.04 billion missile defense contract, the Pentagon said
on Thursday.
The order-dependent contract is for a "research and
development effort for the design, development, demonstration,
and integration, domain-one of space/high altitude and missile
defense hardware and software solutions," the Pentagon said in a
statement.
Other participants include privately held Dynetics Inc, and
QWK Integrated Solutions LLC, which is a joint venture owned by
a KBR subsidiary, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc
and privately owned Vencore Inc.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh)