WASHINGTON Aug 14 Saudi Arabia and its closest
regional partners have shown interest in the purchase of an
advanced Lockheed Martin Corp missile-defense system to
counter perceived threats, executives of the Pentagon's top
supplier said Tuesday.
"Look, all of the (Gulf Cooperation Council) nations have an
interest," Dennis Cavin, a company vice president for army and
missile-defense programs, told a teleconference.
The council known as GCC is a political and economic
alliance linking Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates,
Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, received
an initial, $1.96 billion contract in December for two of its
so-called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon
systems for the United Arab Emirates.
This marked the first foreign sale of the system, coming as
tensions with Iran have risen over its disputed nuclear program.
Such foreign sales are increasingly important to U.S. arms
makers as the Pentagon's budget flattens because of U.S.
deficit-reduction requirements.
THAAD is a U.S. Army system designed to shoot down short-,
medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles with an
interceptor that slams into its target. It can accept cues from
Lockheed's Aegis weapons system, satellites and other external
sensors and work in tandem with the Patriot PAC-3 terminal
air-defense missile.
Fueling the interest in THAAD, Cavin said, was a U.S.
military push to stitch together an integrated air and missile
defense architecture across the region as well as what he called
a recognition by GCC states that "they need the best capability
they can get against the threat set that's there."
Mat Joyce, Lockheed's vice president for THAAD, said it was
premature to discuss specific potential buyers "but as they
notify the U.S. government officially of their interest we'll be
happy to provide that information to you."
Cavin and Joyce spoke from Huntsville, Alabama, during a
space and missile-defense conference. THAAD is part of a layered
missile shield being built to defend the United States and its
friends and allies against ballistic missiles of all ranges and
in all phases of flight. The system is being optimized as a
hedge against Iran and North Korea.
A major U.S.-led effort is under way to protect NATO's
European territory against ballistic missiles that could be
fired by Iran, for instance, in retaliation for any preemptive
strike against Iranian nuclear facilities.
Lockheed describes THAAD as the only system with the
flexibility to intercept targets both inside and outside the
earth's atmosphere.
Other leading missile-defense contractors include Boeing Co
, Raytheon Co and Northrop Grumman Corp.
President Barack Obama's administration notified Congress
last month of a possible sale to Kuwait of 60 PATRIOT Advanced
Capability (PAC-3) missiles and associated gear in a deal worth
up to $4.2 billion.
Such a sale would help deter regional threats among other
things, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation said in the
notice to lawmakers.