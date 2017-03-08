(Adds comment from federal transportation safety agency and
senior center director)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
March 7 A freight train slammed into a charter
bus at a railroad crossing in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday,
killing four people on the bus and leaving dozens injured,
officials said.
City officials said the tour bus, which originated in
Austin, Texas, and was heading to a casino, was stopped on the
tracks for an unknown reason. Witnesses told local television
station WLOX it got stuck.
Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel confirmed the crossing
had signs warning of its low ground clearance, which means a
large vehicle could potentially become lodged on the tracks.
But he could not say if that is what occurred, adding that
federal authorities would lead the investigation.
Three people on the bus were killed in the collision and a
fourth person died after being transported from the scene,
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller told a news conference.
More than 40 passengers on the motorcoach were transported
to area hospitals and four others declined medical treatment,
according to a statement on the city's website.
Nine of the injured were in critical condition, Creel said
by telephone.
The crash follows an effort by Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo"
Gilich to close some rail crossings, with the stated goal of
improving safety in the tourist hub with a population of 45,000
people on the Gulf of Mexico.
But this crossing - the site of another wreck between a
train and a truck on Jan. 5 with no injuries - was not one of
those selected for possible closure, Creel said.
City officials and CSX, which operated the train, said
Biloxi with its many railroad crossings has a high number of
train crashes for the region.
The bus trip was sponsored by Bastrop Senior Center, Barbara
Adkins, president of the Texas facility, said by phone. The
passengers were members of the center along with relatives and
friends, she said.
CSX said in a statement its crew members on board
were uninjured.
Witness Sue Perkins told WLOX the motorcoach appeared to get
stuck because it was too long for the steep angle of the hill at
the crossing.
The crossing's red lights lit up and the safety gates
descended with the bus stuck on the tracks, Perkins told the
station. Then she saw the train in the distance and the
conductor sounded the horn but could not stop in time, she
added.
"There was a big waterfall of glass that just came out of
the bus" in the accident, she told WLOX.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a message
on Twitter it was sending an investigative team.
WLOX, in footage of the accident's aftermath, showed the bus
standing upright, diagonally across the tracks with the train
stopped at its side.
The bus was marked as operated by ECHO Transportation, Creel
said.
An official with Texas-based ECHO Transportation declined to
immediately comment on the crash.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Letitia Stein in
Tampa; Additional reporting and writing by Alex Dobuzinskis in
Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)