BILOXI, Miss., March 19 The Mississippi Gaming
Commission has added a new clause to the gaming license of Kazuo
Okada that would trigger a review for possible revocation in
case a bribery investigation by the FBI and other probes are not
resolved satisfactorily, the commission's executive director
told Reuters on Thursday.
"We added an additional condition based on the investigation
that is going on," Allen Godfrey said after a hearing in which
Okada's "suitability" to operate in Mississippi was renewed for
nine years. "The allegation is very concerning to me, but until
there is something I can hang my hat on, I can't act."
Okada is the chairman of the Tokyo-listed Universal
Entertainment Corp, a leading maker of pachinko and
pachi-slot machines for the Japanese gaming market. The
commission also approved the license of Aruze Gaming America,
Okada's slot machine subsidiary to operate in the state.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Biloxi)