By Nathan Layne
| BILOXI, Miss., March 19
Mississippi's gaming
regulator on Thursday renewed the license of gaming magnate
Kazuo Okada to operate in the state, saying it based the
decision on its own investigation and not on press reports about
allegations of bribery in the Philippines.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission voted to approve the
"suitability" status of Okada, which had come up for a nine-year
review. The commission also approved the license of Aruze Gaming
America, Okada's slot machine subsidiary.
The Japanese billionaire is the chairman of the Tokyo-listed
Universal Entertainment Corp, a leading maker of
pachinko and pachi-slot machines for the Japanese gaming market.
The hearing was the first public appearance in the U.S. by
Okada since the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation launched an
investigation in 2012 into $40 million in payments made to an
associate of the Philippines' gaming regulator as Okada's
company was seeking tax and ownership concessions for a $2
billion casino he is building on Manila Bay.
Reuters and Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper are among the
media outlets that have reported on the FBI investigation.
Okada and the company have denied the payments were used for
bribery.
"You may have some doubts as to what I've been doing because
of the reports in the press, including Reuters and Asahi
Shimbun," Okada said through an interpreter before the
commission made its ruling. "These are all misunderstandings.
They portray me as if I'm a bad person, but that's not the
case."
In making its ruling, one of the commissioners assured Okada
that its decision was based on its own investigation into the
matter and not the press reports. The commission sent agents to
Tokyo last year as part of its review of Okada's suitability to
operate in the U.S. sixth-largest gambling state.
Okada has sued Reuters for defamation based on that
reporting. A Reuters spokeswoman said the company stands behind
its reporting.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Biloxi, editing by G Crosse)