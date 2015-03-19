(Recasts, adds details from gaming commission throughout)
By Nathan Layne
BILOXI, Miss., March 19 Japanese slot machine
tycoon Kazuo Okada had his license renewed on Thursday by
Mississippi's state gaming regulator, but with a newly added
condition that an ongoing FBI investigation related to his
Philippines casino project is resolved without charges against
him.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission voted to approve Okada's
"suitability" status, which had come up for a review after nine
years. The commission, which oversees casinos in the state, also
approved the license of Aruze Gaming America, Okada's slot
machine subsidiary.
The open-door hearing was the first known public appearance
by Okada in the United States since the Federal Bureau of
Investigation in 2012 launched an investigation into $40 million
in payments made to an associate of the Philippines' gaming
regulator as Okada's company was seeking tax and ownership
concessions for a $2 billion casino he is building on Manila
Bay.
Okada and his companies, including the Tokyo-based Universal
Entertainment Corp, have denied the payments were used
for bribery.
Okada told the commission that the media, including Reuters
and Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper, had incorrectly portrayed
him as "a bad guy" in reports on the payments.
"I'm not involved in any bribery," Okada barked at reporters
after the hearing, which was held at the Beau Rivage Resort &
Casino in Biloxi, adding that he did not want to answer their
questions until they apologized to him.
Commissioner Wally Carter assured Okada that the Mississippi
commission had made its decision based on its own investigation,
which included sending agents to Tokyo last year, and not on
press reports.
But the addition of a clause that spells out how Okada's
suitability would come up for review for possible revocation if
the FBI's investigation and other probes are not resolved
satisfactorily underscores growing concerns in regulatory
circles over the allegations against the 72-year-old
billionaire.
"We added an additional condition based on the investigation
that is going on," Allen Godfrey, executive director of the
Mississippi Gaming Commission, told Reuters after the hearing.
"The allegation is very concerning to me, but until there is
something I can hang my hat on I can't act."
When the California Gaming Control Commission approved Aruze
Gaming America for a two-year license in April 2013, a few days
after the U.S. Department of Justice first disclosed its
investigation into Okada, it did so without special conditions,
a recording of that hearing shows. That license is up for review
next month.
Okada has sued Reuters in Tokyo for defamation based on its
reporting on the payments. A Reuters spokeswoman said the
company stands by its reporting.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Biloxi, editing by G Crosse)