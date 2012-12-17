CHICAGO Dec 17 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
projects no "significant interruption in navigation" on the
Mississippi River due to low water levels, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin
said on Monday.
The Army Corps briefed Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the
Senate, other elected officials and members of the agricultural
industry on Monday on its efforts to keep the river open for
navigation.
Some shippers and traders have been concerned the river
would be effectively closed to navigation between St. Louis and
Cairo, Illinois, due to low water.
