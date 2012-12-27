* Waterways Council says river may effectively close Jan 3
or 4
* Shippers had expected closure in mid January
* Mississippi River carries billions of dollars in goods
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Dec 26 Commerce on a key stretch of the
Mississippi River could "come to an effective halt" earlier than
expected next week due to low water levels, disrupting shipments
of billions of dollars of grain and other goods, a group of
shippers said on Wednesday.
The Waterways Council, which represents shippers and
receivers of commodities, said in a message to its members that
it received an advisory from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on
Monday that indicated water levels around Thebes, Ill., could be
too low for most vessels to operate by Jan. 3 or 4.
A spokesman for the Army Corps did not immediately return a
call for comment about the forecast.
Shippers for months have been watching the stretch of the
Mississippi River between St. Louis and Cairo, Ill., which
includes Thebes, due to concerns about a potential closure.
A shipping superhighway that carries billions of dollars in
grain, coal, steel and other commodities every year from the
central United States to the Gulf of Mexico, the Mississippi is
near record-low levels due to the worst U.S. drought since 1956.
"Water levels are falling quicker than we anticipated," Ann
McCulloch, spokeswoman for the American Waterways Operators, a
sister organization to the Waterways Council, said in an
interview. "We were hoping not to reach this point until mid
January."
The Waterways Council did not specify how long the river
could be effectively closed.
Shippers have said previously that rain is needed to
replenish water levels to keep the river open.
Recent snowfall in the central United States should help
increase water levels on the lower Mississippi River, said Army
Corps spokesman Mike Petersen earlier on Wednesday. However, "we
would need a lot more" precipitation to see a significant
improvement on key stretches of the middle Mississippi near
Thebes, he said.
The Mississippi River is the main shipping waterway for
grain moving from Midwest farms to export facilities at the Gulf
of Mexico. Some 55 to 65 percent of U.S. corn, soybean and wheat
shipments exit the country via the Gulf.
Exporters stepped up shipments of grain and soybeans to the
Gulf Coast before water levels fell to critically low levels,
forcing barges to take on lighter loads. They also resorted to
loading more of their goods on rail cars.
The disruption of river traffic due to low water has pushed
up export prices for grain, especially soybeans that are in
strong demand from buyers like China.
ORDERS CANCELED, ORDERS CURTAILED
The latest forecast calls for the Mississippi River gauge at
Thebes, to be at 3 feet on or around January 3-4, with vessel
drafts limited to 8 feet, according the Waterways Council. The
majority of vessels require a 9-foot draft to operate.
The draft is the distance from the surface of the water to a
boat's lowest point.
"Our members have been preparing (for an effective closure)
by investigating other options to move their products, either by
rail or truck," said Debra Colbert, senior vice president for
the council. "We've seen orders canceled; we've seen orders
curtailed. We've seen companies looking at potential layoffs."
The Army Corps last week began clearing rocks from a shallow
stretch of the drought-hit river near Thebes to maintain the
flow of goods to Gulf Coast ports.
The low water level on the Mississippi River after this
year's devastating dry spell was exacerbated by the Corps'
decision to reduce by even more than usual the amount of water
that flows into the waterway from the Missouri River. The Corps
reduces the Missouri River flow every autumn.
The move raised protests from Midwestern governors and
senators who urged President Barack Obama to rescind the
decision for fear that badly needed income would be lost through
the disruption of commerce that flows through the river.
The river groups met last week with White House staff "and
continue to implore them and members of Congress and the Corps
to release additional water to sustain navigation on the
Mississippi River," the Council said.
(Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Diane Craft)