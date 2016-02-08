Two people were shot dead and four wounded on Sunday following a Mardi Gras parade in a Mississippi Gulf town, media said.

Two men, aged 29 and 43, were killed at the event in Pass Christian, a Gulf town of 4,600 about 25 miles west of Biloxi, the Sun Herald newspaper reported on its web site, citing the Harrison County Coroner.

Police responding to calls about a fight described arriving at a scene of chaos, according to the report. Witnesses reported hearing about a dozen shots fired in all.

Four people were reportedly being treated for gunshots wounds. No arrests have been made and police were continuing their investigation.

Authorities had estimated some 50,000 people had turned out for the afternoon Mardi Gras parade.

