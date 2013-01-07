CHICAGO Jan 7 The drought-drained Mississippi
River will stay open for commerce as workers make progress
clearing rock from a critical stretch of the nation's busiest
waterway, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said on Monday after touring
the river on a boat.
The White House has said "any option is on the table" to
keep the river open to commerce if water levels drop too low,
Durbin said in a phone interview.
Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, and other
officials took to the water near Thebes, Illinois, where workers
have been removing river-bottom rocks to aid transportation
after the worst drought in half a century drained the
Mississippi and the rivers that feed into it.
Low water has already impeded the flow of billions of
dollars in grain, coal, fertilizer and other commodities between
the central United States and export terminals at the Gulf of
Mexico.
