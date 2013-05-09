LONDON May 9 Italian fashion designer Ottavio Missoni, famous for his zig-zag patterns and the first to put bra-less models on the catwalk, died on Thursday aged 92, a spokeswoman for the family said.

The one-time Olympic hurdler founded his fashion empire with his wife Rosita. It is now run by their three children and several grandchildren. (Reporting By Isla Binnie; Editing by Jon Boyle)