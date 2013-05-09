* Missoni started on a shoestring, now a fashion empire
* Was member of Italian Olympic team; prisoner of war
* Brand now a dynasty, managed by children, grandchildren
By Isla Binnie
MILAN, May 9 Ottavio Missoni, founder of the
global family fashion empire that spawned the no-bra look and
revolutionised textile patterns with its trademark bold stripes
and zig-zag patterns, died on Thursday aged 92.
A company spokeswoman said Missoni, commonly known by his
nickname "Tai," died during the night in the northern town of
Sumirago, at the family home next to the company's factory. He
had been recently hospitalised for heart problems.
"When I think of Missoni, I like to paraphrase a song by
[Italian singer] Mina: 'colours, colours, colours'," said Milan
Mayor Giuliano Pisapia in one of many tributes.
Pisapia, likening Missoni's designs to a rainbow, praised
his cheerful disposition and said the company had made a major
contribution to raising the global profile of all things made in
Italy.
Missoni, who was born of Italian parents in what is now
Dubrovnik, Croatia, founded the company with his wife Rosita,
whom he met while competing in the 1948 London Olympics, where
he ran the 400 metres hurdles.
His promising early athletic career was interrupted by World
War II. Ottavio, fighting on the Italian side in the Battle of
El Alamein, was captured by the British and held as a prisoner
of war for four years in Egypt.
"He likes to poke fun (at the English), saying that he was a
guest of His Majesty the King of Britain," Rosita said during an
interview with Reuters last May, in which Ottavio also took
part.
"I started running again with the little that was left in me
because naturally, after four years as a prisoner of war I was
not in top physical form, but I must have had something left in
me and I won the Italian (4 X 400) title and was chosen to go to
the Olympics," he said.
The pair married in 1953 and made track suits in a small
workshop near Rosita's home village, and later presented their
first knitwear collection in Milan in 1958, just at the
beginning of what came to be known as Italy's economic miracle.
"We started making a profit after 10 years of activity and
that day I felt like the richest man in the world," Ottavio
said.
BREAKING RULES
Their designs caught the attention of a fashion world that
was turning away from high fashion towards "ready-to-wear"
styles and they made a high-profile collaboration in 1965 with
designer Emmanuelle Kahn.
"We tried to break the rules...we lived in very favourable
times because it was the beginning of what then came to be
called Pret-a-Porter," Rosita said.
The Missonis tore up the rule book in 1967 with what become
known as the "battle of the bras".
Rosita had told models to remove their bras before sending
them onto the runway at a major show in Florence so that the
colours of the bras would not show through the knitwear.
But the bright lights at the shows made the outfits
transparent. The Missonis were not invited back but the incident
became a cause celebre and soon afterwards Missoni appeared on
the covers of international fashion magazines including Vogue,
Elle and Marie Claire.
The brand is now a dynasty that designs everything from
sweaters to sheets to hotels.
The founders' children and several grandchildren took over
managing the company in 1996, aiming to relaunch the brand and
attract a larger, younger market as rivals Gucci and Burberry
have done.
The family's oldest son, company head of marketing Vittorio,
is believed to have died in January when a small plane that was
also carrying his wife and four others disappeared off the coast
of Venezuela while they were on holiday.
Today, the company Ottavio and Rosita founded on a
shoestring employs about 250 people and in 2011 had revenue of
more than 150 million euros ($197.60 million).
