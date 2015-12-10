Dec 10 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday
pushed Ferguson, Missouri deeper into "junk" status, citing the
lack of a plan to address sharply deteriorating finances
following the August 2014 fatal shooting of a black teen by a
white policeman in the St. Louis suburb.
The credit rating agency downgraded Ferguson's general
obligation rating one notch to Ba2 with a negative outlook,
while warning it could fall further. The action followed a
seven-notch downgrade of the rating to Ba1 from Aa3 by Moody's
in September.
"If the city were to continue on the current negative
trajectory, the city could become insolvent by June 30, 2017,
which it acknowledges in its fiscal 2016 budget," Moody's said
in a statement, adding that Ferguson's options are limited.
In a June 24 fiscal 2016 budget message, Ferguson Assistant
City Manager Matthew Unrein said the city recognized it was in
"perilous circumstances" and that continuation of the status quo
would result in insolvency sometime in fiscal 2017. (here)
In its latest downgrade, Moody's pointed to future costs to
the city that could arise out of a federal consent decree and
additional legal fees.
A U.S. Department of Justice probe after the shooting death
of Michael Brown found racially biased practices on the part of
law enforcement. The shooting led to massive civil unrest in the
mostly black city of 21,000.
"Further downgrades of the city's ratings are likely in the
event the city fails to adopt measures to produce a balanced
fiscal 2017 budget," Moody's said.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)