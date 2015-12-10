Dec 10 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday pushed Ferguson, Missouri deeper into "junk" status, citing the lack of a plan to address sharply deteriorating finances following the August 2014 fatal shooting of a black teen by a white policeman in the St. Louis suburb.

The credit rating agency downgraded Ferguson's general obligation rating one notch to Ba2 with a negative outlook, while warning it could fall further. The action followed a seven-notch downgrade of the rating to Ba1 from Aa3 by Moody's in September.

"If the city were to continue on the current negative trajectory, the city could become insolvent by June 30, 2017, which it acknowledges in its fiscal 2016 budget," Moody's said in a statement, adding that Ferguson's options are limited.

In a June 24 fiscal 2016 budget message, Ferguson Assistant City Manager Matthew Unrein said the city recognized it was in "perilous circumstances" and that continuation of the status quo would result in insolvency sometime in fiscal 2017. (here)

In its latest downgrade, Moody's pointed to future costs to the city that could arise out of a federal consent decree and additional legal fees.

A U.S. Department of Justice probe after the shooting death of Michael Brown found racially biased practices on the part of law enforcement. The shooting led to massive civil unrest in the mostly black city of 21,000.

"Further downgrades of the city's ratings are likely in the event the city fails to adopt measures to produce a balanced fiscal 2017 budget," Moody's said. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)