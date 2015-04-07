April 7 A federal appeals court on Tuesday said
Larry Flynt, the publisher of Hustler magazine, had a right to
weigh in on two lawsuits challenging how Missouri conducts
executions.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis said a
lower court judge applied the wrong legal standard in finding
that Flynt's "generalized interest" in the litigation did not
justify his being allowed to pursue sealed court records.
Sixteen media outlets and interest groups, including the New
York Times, the Washington Post, Politico and Public
Citizen, supported the appeal of Flynt, who was paralyzed in a
1978 shooting.
Eric Slusher, a spokesman for Missouri Attorney General
Chris Koster, said that office was reviewing the decision.
Flynt was seeking to intervene in two cases in which death
row inmates are challenging the constitutionality of Missouri
executions, including the protocol for administering drugs.
Invoking the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Flynt
said he had a right to review various sealed records, in part to
identify an anesthesiologist working for the state.
Flynt claimed an interest as a publisher and death penalty
opponent, and also because Joseph Franklin, who had confessed to
shooting him in 1978, was a plaintiff in both cases.
Missouri executed Franklin for another killing in November
2013.
The 8th Circuit returned the case to the federal court in
Jefferson City, Missouri, to decide whether to grant Flynt's bid
to unseal the records, which is not the same as intervening.
Tony Rothert, a lawyer for Flynt and legal director of the
American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, said he was pleased
with the decision.
"The public and the media have a right to know what's
happening in the courts," Rothert said in a phone interview.
"There has also been concern in Missouri about the lack of
transparency concerning drugs used in executions, and the public
has a right to know what's going on."
