July 26 An atheist group has sued Kansas City,
Missouri, charging that plans to use $65,000 in tourism tax
dollars to assist in an upcoming Baptist convention violates
guarantees in the U.S. Constitution separating church and state.
The lawsuit, filed on Friday in U.S. District Court by
American Atheists Inc against officials including Kansas City
Mayor Sly James, asks a federal judge to block the city from
spending taxpayer dollars to support the event.
It contends that using tax dollars to help Modest Miles
Ministries Inc, prepare for the National Baptist Convention USA
Inc, would advance a religious purpose in violation of American
Atheists' right to be of state-supported religion, as provided
for under the "establishment clause of the First Amendment of
the U.S. Constitution.
In April, the city approved to pay $65,000 in municipal
funds from the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund to the
ministry to help transportation costs, the lawsuit said. The
conventions is scheduled to be held Sept. 5-9 in Kansas City.
Kansas City spokesman Chris Hernandez declined to comment on
the pending lawsuit. But a contact has not been signed for the
funds to be released, and standard contract language excludes
religious use of any funding, Hernandez said.
About 10,000 people are expected to attend the convention,
which was previously held in the city in 2010, 2003 and 1998,
the Kansas City Star reported.
(Reporting by Justin Madden in Chicago; Editing by Scott Malone
and Alan Crosby)