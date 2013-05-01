UPDATE 1-Options market bets against sterling hit 3-1/2 month high
* YouGov data shows May short of overall majority (Ok(Adds comments))
May 1 The Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri is expected to sell $970.8 million of student loan asset-backed notes during the week of May 6, said a market source on Wednesday.
The series 2013-1 issue is a LIBOR floating rate notes deal, with a maturity date of June 25, 2032.
Morgan Stanley is the sole manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.
* YouGov data shows May short of overall majority (Ok(Adds comments))
TAIPEI, May 31 Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it sees domestic economic growth as strong and inflation as stable.