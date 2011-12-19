On the day before the ''big competition,'' Eva Ekvall, Miss Venezuela 2001, poses on the beach, May 10, 2001 at the Westin Rio Mar Beach Hotel and Resort in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Files

AUSTIN, Texas Former Miss Venezuela Eva Ekvall, who appeared bald and without makeup in a recent book about her struggle against breast cancer, died in Houston on Saturday after losing her battle with the disease, according to Venezuelan TV news network Globovision. She was 28.

The former beauty queen had worked to promote cancer awareness since being diagnosed in 2010.

The hospital in Houston where she reportedly passed away, and the funeral home there where her body was taken declined to comment on news of her death.

Ekvall won the Miss Venezuela title in 2000 and was a third runner-up for Miss Universe in 2001. She also worked as an actress and television anchor.

Although known for her beauty, Ekvall was depicted bald and without makeup in her book Fuera de Foco (Out of Focus) released this year, which chronicled her fight with breast cancer for readers around the world. Photographer Roberto Mata showed the beauty queen throughout her cancer treatment and as her illness regressed. She wrote the text of the book.

SenosAyuda, a Caracas-based breast cancer awareness organization, said in a tribute on its website that Ekvall's legacy will pave the way for thousands of Venezuelan women.

"Thank you for so much in so little time," the tribute said in Spanish.