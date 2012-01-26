* H1 adj operating profit 30 mln stg (I/B/E/S 32.4 mln stg

* H1 revenue 197 mln stg (I/B/E/S 200.1 mln stg

* Has plans to cut costs to meet full-year targets

* Shares fall 8.6 percent

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Jan 26 British software firm Misys Plc posted first-half profits shy of forecasts, reflecting tough markets for its financial services customers, and said it would make cost savings to keep it on track for the year.

The company, whose products are used by banks and firms dealing in capital markets, posted adjusted operating profit of 30 million pounds ($46.8 million), down 9 percent excluding the impact of M&A and currency.

Chief Executive Mike Lawrie said: "During the period, our customers took longer over their purchase decisions as financial market conditions deteriorated."

Profits were also hit by the cost of fixing quality issues in its Treasury and Capital markets products, he said.

Misys was seeing growth in the Middle East and Asia, Lawrie said, and it also had good demand for its new products, such as core banking solution Bankfusion, which gained another eight customers.

But he said he was mindful of the uncertainty in markets, particularly in Europe, and he had contingency plans to cut 6-8 million pounds of operating costs to support its results this financial year.

"That does not assume a significant deterioration in the economic environment; it assumes we muddle along, particularly in Europe, through the second half," he said on a call.

Shares in Misys, which had a good run into the results, fell 8.6 percent to 297.5 pence by 0933 GMT, the biggest mid-cap faller.

"The results were shy of expectations and in addition the outlook statement was negative, talking about delaying customers," said Panmure Gordon analyst George O'Connor, who cut his price target to 295 pence from 335 pence.

"The shares had done well going into the results; they had been pepped up by takeover chitchat. That doesn't go away on the back of these results, but it means folks are today more focused on the underlying operating reality of the company."

The stock closed at 325.5 pence on Wednesday, the highest level since U.S.-based payment processor Fidelity National Information Services dropped plans to buy Misys in the summer.

Lawrie's history as a dealmaker -- he sold Misys' healthcare software unit in 2010 -- has led to speculation that he is seeking a sale of all or part of the group.

He batted away questions about a possible deal on Thursday, saying that "all options are on the table, (but) we are focused on continuing to drive our business."

Revenue edged up 1 percent to 197 million pounds on a pro-forma basis in the six months to end-November 2011.

Analysts were expecting adjusted operating profit of 32.4 million pounds on revenue of 200.1 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of six brokers.