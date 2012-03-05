* Misys proposing merger with Swiss rival Temenos
* Shareholder ValueAct looking at alternative cash deal
* Misys shares up 7 pct, Misys down 4 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, March 5 Investor ValueAct Capital
and private equity firm CVC have teamed up for a potential cash
bid for Misys, the British banking software firm whose
plan to merge with a Swiss rival has been poorly received by
some investors.
ValueAct, the biggest shareholder in Misys, with a 21.5
percent stake, had initially supported the company's plans to
merge with Switzerland's Temenos, but said it was now
having second thoughts.
Jeffrey W. Ubben, CEO and founder of ValueAct, said: "The
proposed Misys and Temenos all-share merger has strategic logic
but after further consideration we have decided to evaluate
whether we can make an alternative proposal that provides the
certainty of cash upon completion."
The merger talks had already triggered interest in Misys
from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners on Feb. 20, with
reports saying it was considering an offer of around 360 pence a
share.
Misys said on Monday it had started discussions with
ValueAct and CVC about a cash deal, while it was continuing
talks with Vista Equity Partners and Temenos Group.
Shares in Misys, which fell 8.5 percent the day after the
Temenos deal was announced, were up 7 percent at 338 pence by
0937 GMT. Temenos was down 4 percent.
Misys said it had formed an independent committee of
directors, excluding Jeff Ubben, to consider the proposals.
The British company, which provides software to banks and
financial firms in treasury and capital markets, and Temenos
have until 1700 GMT on Tuesday to announce a formal merger
agreement under British takeover rules.
The deal as outlined will see Misys take 53.9 percent of the
equity, but Temenos's chief executive and chairman would lead
the management team.
The two groups are looking to join together in response to
weak demand from banking sector customers, highlighted by a 15
percent drop in fourth-quarter revenue at Temenos as licence
sales slumped 33 percent.
A source close to the deal said talks with Temenos were
continuing and the logic behind the tie-up remained.
Analyst Roger Phillips at Merchant Securities, however, said
Monday's announcement was "fresh evidence that a Temenos/Misys
merger represents the worst possible outcome, at least from
ValueAct's perspective".
He said CVC was a much more likely bidder than Vista, which
had a proclivity for smaller deals.
"The market will speculate that the potential exit price
could now be closer to 400 pence than the 360 pence level," he
said.
Deutsche Bank is advising CVC on the potential offer, while
Vista is being advised by Goldman Sachs.
Barclays Capital and JP Morgan Cazenove are working for
Misys, while Lazard and Morgan Stanley are on the Temenos side.