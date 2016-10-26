LONDON Oct 26 The books have been covered for banking software company Misys' (IPO-MISY.L) initial public offering (IPO), sources said on Wednesday, after more than a week of book building.

Bankers working on the deal had said they were confident the listing would go ahead despite what is seen as a difficult market for prospective stock market listings following several cancelled or postponed IPOs. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Sinead Cruise)