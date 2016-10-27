LONDON Oct 27 A US$1.5bn financing for UK financial software provider Misys has fallen away after abandoning plans to list of the London stock market, banking sources said.

After struggling for weeks to woo buyers for a proposed public offering, Misys scrapped plans to relist on the LSE, blaming shaky market conditions and adding to a run of aborted floatations in recent weeks.

The loan, split between a US$400m term loan B, a 537m TLB, a US$300m term loan A and a US$200m revolving credit facility, was dependant on the IPO taking place.

Misys will now revert to its existing capital structure, the sources said.

The new financing closed and allocated on the secondary loan markets earlier this month following a successful syndication, where pricing was tightened after strong investor demand.

Deutsche Bank was lead left and Credit Suisse served as joint coordinator. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were joint bookrunners.

Owners Vista Equity Partners will now go back to the drawing board to consider future options.

Those could include a dividend recapitalisation, where existing debt is refinanced and increased to provide for a dividend payment, or some M&A activity including searching for bolt-on acquisitions, the sources said.

"Vista will obviously be disappointed right now. They will be sitting down to talk and considering plan B. A dividend recap is the obvious option and the loan market would be there for them," one of the sources said.

The company, owned by Vista Equity Partners, last tapped the loan market in November 2013, when it raised a US$140m add-on TLB and a 50m TLB. That followed a repricing in August 2013 of its US$16m revolving credit A, a repriced US$84m revolving credit B, a US$921.55m TLB and a 140m TLB.

Vista Equity Partners was not immediately available to comment. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)