LONDON Oct 27 A US$1.5bn financing for UK
financial software provider Misys has fallen away after
abandoning plans to list of the London stock market, banking
sources said.
After struggling for weeks to woo buyers for a proposed
public offering, Misys scrapped plans to relist on the LSE,
blaming shaky market conditions and adding to a run of aborted
floatations in recent weeks.
The loan, split between a US$400m term loan B, a 537m TLB,
a US$300m term loan A and a US$200m revolving credit facility,
was dependant on the IPO taking place.
Misys will now revert to its existing capital structure, the
sources said.
The new financing closed and allocated on the secondary loan
markets earlier this month following a successful syndication,
where pricing was tightened after strong investor demand.
Deutsche Bank was lead left and Credit Suisse served as
joint coordinator. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were joint
bookrunners.
Owners Vista Equity Partners will now go back to the drawing
board to consider future options.
Those could include a dividend recapitalisation, where
existing debt is refinanced and increased to provide for a
dividend payment, or some M&A activity including searching for
bolt-on acquisitions, the sources said.
"Vista will obviously be disappointed right now. They will
be sitting down to talk and considering plan B. A dividend recap
is the obvious option and the loan market would be there for
them," one of the sources said.
The company, owned by Vista Equity Partners, last tapped the
loan market in November 2013, when it raised a US$140m add-on
TLB and a 50m TLB. That followed a repricing in August 2013 of
its US$16m revolving credit A, a repriced US$84m revolving
credit B, a US$921.55m TLB and a 140m TLB.
Vista Equity Partners was not immediately available to
comment.
