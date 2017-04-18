By Hannah Brenton
| April 18
April 18 UK financial software provider Misys
has launched a jumbo US$5.7bn-equivalent financing backing its
merger with Canadian fintech company DH Corp, banking
sources said.
The deal will bring much-desired supply to the loan market
on both sides of the Atlantic during a period of subdued new
issuance and rampant repricings.
The company is seeking US$4.6bn-equivalent of first-lien
debt split between a seven-year US$3.12bn dollar-denominated
term loan, a seven-year €1bn euro-denominated term loan and a
five-year US$400m multi-currency revolver.
The dollar term loan is guided at 350bp-375bp over Libor
with a 1% floor while the euro term loan is guided at
400bp-425bp over Euribor with a 0% floor. Both tranches are
offered with an OID of 99-99.5.
The revolver, which includes a springing net leverage ratio,
is guided at 350bp-375bp over Libor with a 0% floor at par. It
also includes a 50bp undrawn fee subject to two leveraged-based
step downs of 25bp on the pricing margin at 4.25 times and 3.75
times first-lien net leverage.
The first-lien debt will amortise at 1% per annum with the
balance at maturity.
A US$1.15bn-equivalent eight-year second-lien portion of the
financing is split between an US$850m term loan guided at
775bp-800bp over Libor and an €280m term loan guided at
725bp-750bp over Euribor.
Both tranches include 1% floors and are guided with an OID
of 98.5.
Vista Equity Partners said in March it would buy DH for
C$4.8bn and combine it with Misys, which abandoned plans to list
on the London stock market in October 2016, blaming shaky market
conditions.
LPC reported in March that banks had underwritten around
US$6bn of debt financing to back Vista’s acquisition of DH Corp
and to refinance existing debt as it combines DH with
Misys.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays, Macquarie and Nomura
are joint lead arrangers.
Morgan Stanley leads the dollar first-lien, Citigroup leads
the euro first-lien and Barclays leads the dollar and euro
second-lien. Morgan Stanley is also administrative agent.
Commitments are due on Wednesday May 3. The borrowers are
Almonde, Inc, Tahoe Canada Bidco, and Misys Europe SA.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)