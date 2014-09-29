U.S. Supreme Court snubs Chesapeake Energy in bonds dispute
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp to avoid having to pay $438.7 million to investors in a bonds dispute.
Sept 29 Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is seeking buyers for British financial software provider Misys, and is also considering an initial public offering, the Financial Times reported.
Vista, the owner of Misys, has hired bankers to look for buyers, the newspaper said, citing sources. (on.ft.com/1nwkKi9)
Vista acquired Misys two years ago for $2 billion after merger talks with Swiss rival Temenos collapsed.
Last week, Reuters reported that Vista Equity Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC were among a small group of private equity firms competing to buy TIBCO Software Inc.
Vista Equity Partners and Misys could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)
* NMI Holdings-unit national mortgage insurance intends to proceed with capital markets-based reinsurance deal with newly-formed Bermuda special purpose insurer