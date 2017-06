* Says tie-up with Temenos will generate significant cost savings

* Statement indicates that Misys open to other bids

* Analysts question merits of deal

* Misys and Temenos shares fall 7.5 pct

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Feb 8 Misys' chief executive Mike Lawrie's move to a new job has reduced the chance of a rival bid derailing the software maker's takeover of Swiss rival Temenos, a deal seen by some analysts as a quick - but poor - fix to tackle weak demand.

The two companies laid out more terms of their proposed all-share merger, which was flagged on Friday, after market close on Tuesday, with investors in the British company owning 53.9 percent.

The market's reaction was muted.

Misys shares, which rose to a five-month high of 353 pence on Jan. 31, fell 7.4 percent to 302 pence by 1244 GMT on Wednesday, while Geneva-based Temenos' stock, which had risen 30 percent since mid-January, was off 7.5 percent.

"We think the deal is more a refection of the tough market backdrop inciting both companies to merge, and see a number of potential near term risks that currently outweigh the long term benefits in our view," analysts at Investec said.

Others said Lawrie's decision to jump ship - he is taking the top post at Computer Sciences Corp after five years at the British company - was a blow.

Jefferies analyst Milan Radia said Lawrie's departure meant the chance of another bidder had receded, and a transaction between Misys and Temenos was now the most likely outcome.

Temenos Chief Executive Guy Dubois and Chairman Andreas Andreades will take the same roles in the combined group.

Lawrie has a reputation as a dealmaker, bolstered by a deal to offload the group's healthcare software unit in 2010.

However, he failed to sell Misys to Fidelity National Information Systems six months ago because the companies could not agree on price. Investors in Misys, led by ValueAct Capital with a 21.5 percent stake, have been looking for a deal ever since, analysts said.

OTHER BIDDERS?

ValueAct had "strong support" for the Temenos deal, Misys said, but a reference to the City code indicated that Misys would be open to another bid.

"(The statement) reads as if Misys is up for sale; however we think this has been the case since the FIS Global bid last year," said Merchant Securities analyst Roger Philips.

"No other bidders emerged then and we see the shares as overvalued now, so we question whether other options are genuinely available apart from Temenos."

Shareholders have been hopeful of M&A activity that could boost both companies' prospects against a backdrop of weak demand from banks still reeling after the financial crisis.

The lacklustre reaction from investors on Wednesday, however, raised questions as to whether the companies' falling into each other's arms was the best solution.

Investec analysts said that putting the groups' software together could encourage both companies' installed base to look elsewhere.

Both companies sell banking software to more than 1,000 customers each in retail and corporate banking. Misys also has a treasury and capital markets division.

Misys, which has a market value of about $1.72 billion, has invested millions of pounds in its new BankFusion platform, which manages customer accounts and process transactions, and has found success in selling it in the Middle East and Asia.

Demand in Europe, however, remains weak and it said last month it would have to make cost savings.

Temenos, worth $1.35 million, has also suffered in the downturn. It has restructured after a tough 2011, when it wrote off $27.6 million in July for poorly performing projects.

Lazard is lead financial adviser to Temenos, with Morgan Stanley as financial adviser, while Barclays Capital is lead financial advisor to Misys and JP Morgan Cazenove is acting as corporate broker and financial adviser.