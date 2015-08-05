(Blaise Misztal is director of national security at the
By Blaise Misztal
Aug 5 When Turkey finally agreed to join
U.S.-led efforts to fight Islamic State, Ankara was supposed to
make the battle against the extremist group more effective. Yet
within days, Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, bombed
not just Islamic State forces but also, with even greater
fervor, the one group showing some success in keeping them at
bay: the Kurds.
The United States miscalculated by bringing in Erdogan.
Turkey's embattled and volatile leader looks far less interested
in combating Islamic State than in reclaiming his power at home.
Erdogan's personal agenda, however, cannot be allowed to
alienate U.S. partners and prolong the conflict.
Washington's first priority here should be to preserve its
constructive alliances with Kurdish groups in the fight against
Islamic State. It must also prevent Turkey from further
undermining the key strategic goal of defeating the jihadists.
So U.S. officials should be taking a far stronger stance
against Erdogan's attacks on the Kurds. One complicating factor
is that both Ankara and Washington have labeled the target of
Turkish operations - the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) - a
terrorist organization. But there are related Kurdish
organizations that U.S. leaders can and should approach,
publicly reassure and privately work with to maintain their
cooperation against Islamic State.
First, the Syrian Kurdish political movement, the Democratic
Union Party, though ideologically related to the PKK, is
considered a separate organization and not designated as a
terrorist group under U.S. law. Its leader, Saleh Muslim, should
be invited to Washington expeditiously for high-level
consultations with government officials. These meetings could
publicly demonstrate Washington's continued commitment to the
Syrian Kurds.
Second, Turkey's pro-Kurdish political party, the Peoples'
Democratic Party, is increasingly popular because it represents
the aspirations of the vast majority of Turkey's Kurds to reach
a peaceful solution to the long civil conflict, as well as many
Turks who want a more democratic, liberal Turkey. The party's
success in the June general elections was tremendous; it won
seats in parliament for the first time. Yet the government has
recently opened an investigation into the party's leader,
Selahattin Demirtas, that many critics say is politically
motivated. The U.S. ambassador to Turkey should meet with
Demirtas and express Washington's continued support for
concluding a peace process between Turkey and the Kurdistan
Workers Party.
Third, the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq
remains the most important of all the Kurdish factions. It might
also be least likely to abandon the anti-Islamic State coalition
over Turkish actions because of its close economic ties to
Ankara and ideological opposition to the PKK. But if the
regional government were to abandon the coalition, U.S. forces
could lose access to critical operational, planning and
intelligence facilities. So U.S. officials would do well to
reassure Kurdish leaders of Washington's commitment to their
safety. They should also agree on a joint approach to pressure
Erdogan to end his campaign against the PKK.
Another priority for U.S. officials should be to remove
Erdogan's motivation for attacking the Kurdistan Workers Party:
political survival.
In June, Turkish voters handed Erdogan a significant defeat.
His Justice and Development Party, after 12 years of
single-party rule, failed to secure even a simple majority in
parliament. Ever since, Erdogan had been searching for an excuse
to call early elections and cajole the voters who deserted him
to return to the fold. War offered the perfect opportunity.
Turkey, Erdogan told the nation, is under siege, its enemies
legion. He has positioned himself as the only leader capable of
protecting his people. He has also presented himself as an
important and respected player on the world stage after striking
a deal with the United States and getting North Atlantic Treaty
Organization support for his war.
By denying Erdogan's campaign any imprimatur of
international legitimacy, the United States could begin to cut
down on the political benefit he is seeking to accrue. This
could mean U.S. officials openly questioning Turkey's attack on
the PKK and highlighting how it jeopardizes the mission against
Islamic State - and therefore Turkish lives - rather than
suggesting that the two are merely "coincidental." The United
States should be prepared to go a step further and speak frankly
about the many concerns that have arisen in the U.S.-Turkish
relationship during Erdogan's administration.
Washington has continually overlooked Erdogan's growing list
of political and strategic sins -including jailing journalists
at home and supporting extremists in Syria - in the hope that,
when it really needed him, he would rise to the occasion. There
has been no greater need for Turkey than in the fight against
Islamic State. Yet after displaying reluctance to join the fight
for 10 months, Erdogan has placed his own ambitions ahead of his
country's and his allies' interests.
There is no good reason for U.S. officials to continue
biting their tongues regarding Erdogan's dictatorial tendencies
and his rejection of Turkey's traditional Western orientation.
It might have been a miscalculation to bring Erdogan into
this conflict. But if the United States could stick by its
Kurdish partners and chastise Erdogan's recklessness, he might
realize that he is the one who has finally overplayed his hand.
