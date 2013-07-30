By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, July 30 Reviewers at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology said on Tuesday the school could have
taken steps that would have reduced pressure on Internet
activist Aaron Swartz such as taking a public stand against his
controversial prosecution.
Swartz, 26, killed himself in January, two years after he
was arrested and later charged by the U.S. Justice Department
for hacking into MIT's network to download millions of academic
articles, potentially to make them freely available to the
public.
Swartz's death became a flashpoint in a broader debate over
how far prosecutors should go in enforcing U.S. computer rules,
and raised questions over whether MIT, a traditional leader in
technology matters should have spoken up in his defense.
An internal MIT review found that while leaders of the
elite school may have been trying to act with restraint, they
paid little attention to Swartz's case as it was developing and
did not question the law underlying the charges.
"MIT's position may have been prudent, but it did not duly
take into account the wider background of information policy
against which the prosecution played out and in which MIT people
have traditionally been passionate leaders," according to the
report. The reviewers also wrote that "...by responding as we
did, MIT missed an opportunity to demonstrate the leadership
that we pride ourselves on."
After Swartz' death, his partner Taren
Stinebrickner-Kauffman criticized what she described as MIT's
"indifference" to the matter.
In a statement on Tuesday from her Twitter handle, @TarenSK,
she called the new MIT report "a whitewash" and wrote that MIT
should have come out publicly against the case.
According to MIT's report, MIT employees first learned of
someone using its network improperly starting in the fall of
2010 and did not learn it was Swartz until he was arrested the
following January.
At the time Swartz was already known for technical work like
developing a content-reading format and advocating to make more
information publicly available.
U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz's office used a 29-year-old
computer security law to charge Swartz with 13 felony counts
that carried maximum prison time of 35 years, even though he had
not profited from his actions.
MIT President Rafael Reif launched a review of the case
shortly after Swartz's death. Speaking on a conference call with
journalists on Tuesday Reif acknowledged the school could have
acted differently.
On the conference call, review leader and MIT Computer
Science Professor Hal Abelson said he hoped the school could use
Swartz's case to teach students about the tensions posed by
Internet technologies that can be used both for good or bad.
"Aaron Swartz did both," he said. In a later interview by
phone Abelson said that in his own view, MIT should have taken a
stronger role on issues surrounding the case such as the merits
of the computer security law and what might have been more
appropriate punishments for Swartz.
"At least my opinion is that MIT should have been more
engaged in the wider picture around this," Abelson said.
