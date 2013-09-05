Sept 5 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP
has agreed to buy car and property claims software company
Mitchell International Inc from Los-Angeles based buyout firm
Aurora Capital Group, the firms said on Thursday.
The value of the deal was not publicly disclosed but a
person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity
discussing financial details, said the transaction valued
Mitchell at around $1.1 billion, or 11 to 12 times its adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
Reuters reported last month that KKR was among the firms
vying for Mitchell in a sale that Aurora was hoping would fetch
up to $1.5 billion. Mitchell is expecting new contracts from
clients and factoring them in led to different price estimates,
according to people who worked on the deal.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
"We believe that Mitchell represents an attractive
investment in a market leader in an important market segment,"
Herald Chen, KKR's co-head of technology investing group, said
in a statement.
San Diego, California-based Mitchell provides information
and software services to insurance companies and collision
repair facilities, which rely on the company's information to
estimate labor times and the cost of replacement parts.
The company processes more than 50 million transactions
annually for over 300 insurance companies and over 30,000
collision repair facilities worldwide.
Joined by investors that included General Electric Pension
Trust, Aurora acquired Mitchell in 2007 from private equity peer
Hellman & Friedman LLC for an undisclosed amount.
The North American market for software and services designed
to automate the auto insurance claims process is dominated by a
few players - Mitchell, CCC Information Services Inc and Solera
Holdings Inc, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services.
In January, Leonard Green & Partners LP, another buyout
firm, acquired CCC from Investcorp, one of the Middle East's
largest private equity houses, for more than $550 million.
The person familiar with the matter said that KKR would keep
in place Mitchell's chief executive Alex Sun and his management
team, which will retain a small equity interest in the company.
Mitchell, which was founded in 1946 but entered the workers
compensation sector only recently, will accelerate the
development of new products under KKR and seek to enhance its
offerings and expand further internationally through
acquisitions, the person added.
KKR was advised by BofA Merrill Lynch and Three Ocean
Partners on the transaction. Goldman Sachs & Co served as lead
financial advisor to Mitchell. William Blair & Co and
Guggenheim Securities also advised the company.