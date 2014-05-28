May 29 British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers
has entered exclusive talks to acquire rival Orchid pub
company for more than 250 million pounds after outbidding
private equity firms Colony Capital and Starwood Capital, The
Times reported late Wednesday.
The newspaper said that the Harvester and All Bar One
operator is buying about 170 to 180 of Orchid's 220 pubs, with
the balance expected to be tipped into administration with
consultant EY.
M&B, which runs almost 1,600 food-led pubs, is understood to
have offered 266 million pounds, although the final price is
likely to be about 256 million pounds after adjusting for
working capital in the business, The Times reported.
The newspaper said M&B is thought to have offered about 10
million to 15 million pounds more than Colony Capital, the
underbidder, with Starwood Capital a little lower still.
British brewer Greene King pulled out of takeover
talks last week, saying the transaction did not meet the
company's strict acquisition criteria.
Mitchells & Butlers, Colony Capital and Starwood Capital
could not be reached outside of normal business hours.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)