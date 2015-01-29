Jan 29 Mitchells & Butlers Plc

- AGM trading statement covering the 17 weeks ended 24 January 2015.

Year to date total sales have increased by 9.1%, with like-for-like sales growth of 1.7%.

* Like-For-Like sales growth of 4.8% in two weeks of christmas and new year

* Margins continue to be weaker than last year