LONDON Jan 29 British pubs and restaurants
group Mitchells & Butlers said increased demand from
hungry customers helped it post a rise in sales over the
Christmas period, although margins continued to be hurt by its
competitive pricing stance.
The company, whose pubs include Harvester and Toby Carvery,
said group underlying sales for the first 17 weeks of its fiscal
year to Jan. 24 rose 1.7 percent, albeit a slight slowdown from
growth of 2.4 percent over the first eight weeks of the quarter.
Food sales, worth half of group revenue, were well ahead of
drinks sales in the period, growing 2.8 percent with over
200,000 meals sold on Christmas Day. Sales over the two week
Christmas and New Year period were particularly strong.
M&B said margins continued to be weaker than last year,
however, as it invests in building food volumes with lower
prices in what is a promotion heavy sector, and integrates the
Orchid pubs business it bought in 2014.
Rivals Wetherspoon and Marston's both
reported sales growth over the Christmas period earlier this
month, while sales at Greene King were flat.
Shares in M&B closed at 422 pence on Wednesday, up 17
percent over the past three months, valuing the business at 1.75
billion pounds ($2.65 billion).
($1 = 0.6604 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton)