BRIEF-Tata Motors March group global wholesales, including JLR, up 9 pct
* Tata Motors group global wholesales in March 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 129,951 nos., higher by 9% over March 2016
Sept 26 Mitchells & Butlers PLC : * Expect to deliver a full year result in line with the board's expectations * Total sales growth in the first 51 weeks was 2.1 percent * Through the second half, the group operating margin has remained ahead of
last year * Like-for-like sales were lower in fourth quarter against strong comparative
* Uttam Sugar Mills says temporarily stoppage of distillery division situated at Barkatpur unit