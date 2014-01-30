BRIEF-Coca-Cola Amatil says trading in Australian beverages for year to date has been weaker than last year
* Trading in Australian beverages for year to date has been weaker than last year
Jan 30 Mitchells & Butlers PLC : * Over the three-week festive period to 4 January, we increased like-for-like
sales by 2.6 * Year to date like-for-like sales are up 2.0% * Source text
* Trading in Australian beverages for year to date has been weaker than last year
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.