LONDON, DEC 19 - Billionaire currency trader Joe
Lewis's Piedmont investment vehicle has upped its stake in pub
and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers, a former
acquisition target, to over 25 percent.
Piedmont, which in October abandoned plans to make an offer
for the group, is now M&B's largest shareholder with a 25.65
stake of the company from a previous level of 23.12 percent,
regulatory announcements issued on Monday showed.
Crossing the 25 percent threshold gives a shareholder the
ability to block special resolutions which require the approval
of over three quarters of a company's share capital.
"He's blocking off any moves organised by others," said an
analyst who declined to be named.
"It makes a situation impossible in which, for example, the
institutions might have combined with the Irish investors to
make decisions about the company which could have been made over
Joe Lewis's head," he added.
Irish racehorse magnates John Magnier and JP McManus own a
24.23 percent stake in M&B.
Under takeover rules, Piedmont has to wait until mid-April
to make any new approach for M&B, whose chains include Harvester
and Toby Carvery.
Shares in the company, which has already rejected two bid
approaches from Piedmont this year, traded up 0.5 percent to
230.6 pence at 1203 GMT, outperforming the FTSE 250
which 0.2 percent higher.