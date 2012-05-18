* 2.7 pct growth in 28-week LFL sales at ongoing business
* 33-wk sales growth 2 pct after poor weather in April
* H1 pretax profit 42 mln stg, down 1 mln stg yr/yr
* CEO search inches forward, but no firm timeline given
By Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, May 18 British restaurant and pub group
Mitchells & Butlers reported a dip in profits on Friday
as the rising cost of food and fuel undermined rising revenues
at the onwer of chains including Harvester, All Bar One and
O'Neills.
M&B, which earlier this year faced a shareholder revolt over
management and ownership issues, said it was down to two
candidates for a new chief executive but gave no details on a
timeline for a final selection.
The operator of about 1,600 restaurants and pubs across
Britain said its pre-tax profits for the 28 weeks to April 7
were 42 million pounds ($66.4 million), 1 million pounds lower
than a year ago.
M&B said 2.7 percent growth in like-for-like sales at its
ongoing business was helped by strong food sales.
But poor weather across the UK that kept Britons indoors in
April pushed down like-for-like sales growth for the 33 weeks to
May 12 to 2 percent, the company said.
"We own a lot of places with big gardens," said executive
chairman Bob Ivell in a conference call with reporters. "The wet
weather does tend to suppress them."
Overall revenues, including new outlets, grew by 6.3 percent
to 969 million pounds ($1.5 billion), and the company said it
was on track to open about 55 new or converted sites this year.
But earnings were hit as the high cost of food and fuel ate
into profitability, M&B said. Operating margins in its retained
estate dropped 0.7 percentage points to 14.2 percent.
On Thursday, rival pub firm Marston's reported a
jump in profits and improved margins.
"(M&B's) margin decline is in line with comments made by JD
Wetherspoon but as recently as yesterday, Marston's announced
that its margins had risen," analysts at Langton Capital said in
a note. "However, M&B says that cost pressures should abate and
the events of Q3 and hopefully a reasonable summer should boost
earnings in (the second half of the year)."
The British pub industry has been hit hard in the last five
years, buffeted by a smoking ban implemented in 2007, a
recession that has thinned the wallets of UK consumers, and
alcohol duties that have been rising above the rate of inflation
since 2008.
Official data released last month showed Britain fell back
into recession in 2012, and workers' meagre wage growth has been
eroded by rising prices.
Ivell said the company was down to a shortlist of two
candidates for the post of chief executive, which has been empty
since March 2011 with the departure of Adam Fowle.
"Luckily enough I've got two very strong candidates who I'm
very pleased with," Ivell said, rebuffing suggestions that the
process had taken too long.
"Realistically I restarted that process in October. It's
actually been probably six months that I've been looking for a
CEO."
Ivell said the company was also searching for further
non-executive directors for its board.
At its annual meeting in January, 14.3 percent of
shareholders voted against the re-election of M&B's only two
non-executive directors who both represent its biggest
shareholder Joe Lewis. Some are unhappy at Lewis' influence and
the lack of independent directors.
M&B said on Friday it would need to monitor cash flow and
investment before resuming dividend payments, which it dropped
in 2008 in order to pay down debt.
Shares in M&B were down 1.1 percent at 243.4 pence by 0754
GMT, broadly in line with a 0.9 percent weaker FTSE 250 midcap
index