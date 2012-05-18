* 2.7 pct growth in 28-week LFL sales at ongoing business

* 33-wk sales growth 2 pct after poor weather in April

* H1 pretax profit 42 mln stg, down 1 mln stg yr/yr

* CEO search inches forward, but no firm timeline given

By Yeganeh Torbati

LONDON, May 18 British restaurant and pub group Mitchells & Butlers reported a dip in profits on Friday as the rising cost of food and fuel undermined rising revenues at the onwer of chains including Harvester, All Bar One and O'Neills.

M&B, which earlier this year faced a shareholder revolt over management and ownership issues, said it was down to two candidates for a new chief executive but gave no details on a timeline for a final selection.

The operator of about 1,600 restaurants and pubs across Britain said its pre-tax profits for the 28 weeks to April 7 were 42 million pounds ($66.4 million), 1 million pounds lower than a year ago.

M&B said 2.7 percent growth in like-for-like sales at its ongoing business was helped by strong food sales.

But poor weather across the UK that kept Britons indoors in April pushed down like-for-like sales growth for the 33 weeks to May 12 to 2 percent, the company said.

"We own a lot of places with big gardens," said executive chairman Bob Ivell in a conference call with reporters. "The wet weather does tend to suppress them."

Overall revenues, including new outlets, grew by 6.3 percent to 969 million pounds ($1.5 billion), and the company said it was on track to open about 55 new or converted sites this year.

But earnings were hit as the high cost of food and fuel ate into profitability, M&B said. Operating margins in its retained estate dropped 0.7 percentage points to 14.2 percent.

On Thursday, rival pub firm Marston's reported a jump in profits and improved margins.

"(M&B's) margin decline is in line with comments made by JD Wetherspoon but as recently as yesterday, Marston's announced that its margins had risen," analysts at Langton Capital said in a note. "However, M&B says that cost pressures should abate and the events of Q3 and hopefully a reasonable summer should boost earnings in (the second half of the year)."

The British pub industry has been hit hard in the last five years, buffeted by a smoking ban implemented in 2007, a recession that has thinned the wallets of UK consumers, and alcohol duties that have been rising above the rate of inflation since 2008.

Official data released last month showed Britain fell back into recession in 2012, and workers' meagre wage growth has been eroded by rising prices.

Ivell said the company was down to a shortlist of two candidates for the post of chief executive, which has been empty since March 2011 with the departure of Adam Fowle.

"Luckily enough I've got two very strong candidates who I'm very pleased with," Ivell said, rebuffing suggestions that the process had taken too long.

"Realistically I restarted that process in October. It's actually been probably six months that I've been looking for a CEO."

Ivell said the company was also searching for further non-executive directors for its board.

At its annual meeting in January, 14.3 percent of shareholders voted against the re-election of M&B's only two non-executive directors who both represent its biggest shareholder Joe Lewis. Some are unhappy at Lewis' influence and the lack of independent directors.

M&B said on Friday it would need to monitor cash flow and investment before resuming dividend payments, which it dropped in 2008 in order to pay down debt.

Shares in M&B were down 1.1 percent at 243.4 pence by 0754 GMT, broadly in line with a 0.9 percent weaker FTSE 250 midcap index