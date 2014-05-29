BRIEF-Cashbuild says Q3 revenue down 1 pct YoY
* Revenue for company was down by 1 pct on q3 of prior financial pctyear.
May 29 Mitchells & Butlers Plc
* Notes recent press speculation regarding Orchid group (Orchid).
* Onfirms that it has entered into exclusive discussions regarding potential acquisition of majority of Orchid estate.
* Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that a transaction will be concluded.
* Further announcement will be made in due course as appropriate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, April 19 Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Wednesday passenger traffic grew 5 percent in the first quarter, with load factors improving to historically high levels for the winter season.