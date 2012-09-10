* Analysts say appointment is step towards stabilising group
* M&B shares touch six-month high
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Sept 10 British pubs and restaurant
group Mitchells & Butlers said it had hired Alistair
Darby, chief operating officer at rival Marston's, to
be its new chief executive, in a move that lifted shares in the
company to a six-month high.
Analysts said the appointment, which ends an 18-month
search, was another step towards a more stable future for the
heavily indebted owner of the Harvester, All Bar One and
O'Neills chains.
Shares in the group rose to a six-month high of 282 pence
following the announcement. They were trading up 1 percent at
281.2 pence by 0900 GMT, while Marston's was down 1.3 percent.
Mitchells & Butlers has suffered constant boardroom upheaval
since Joe Lewis became the biggest shareholder in 2008. Since
last October, the group has been run by chairman Bob Ivell, who
stepped into the shoes of interim chief executive Jeremy Blood.
Blood lasted just six months as the replacement for Adam Fowle.
Shareholders have said the septuagenarian Lewis, who had two
bid approaches rejected by M&B in 2011, has an overbearing
influence on the board, which has no independent directors.
Industry veteran Ivell will revert to a non-executive role
after a short handover when Darby takes over on Oct.8, the
company said on Monday.
Jeffrey Harwood at Oriel Securities said Darby would be able
to build on the steps taken by Ivell to modernise the group, and
he upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold".
"There is good scope for the new CEO to make a number of
changes to make the company more attractive to shareholders,
including a return to the dividend list," he said.
Analysts at Numis said the appointment was excellent news.
"We believe this appointment has full shareholder support, and
this paves the way for the company to make independent
non-executive director appointments," they said.
Marston's said that Darby would step down from its board
immediately, and Peter Dalzell, managing director of Marston's
Inns and Taverns, and Stephen Oliver, managing director of
Marston's Beer and Pub Company, would report directly to chief
executive Ralph Findlay.