Nov 27 British pubs and restaurants group
Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a rise in full-year
profit but said that inflationary and regulatory cost pressures
would hurt the business in the new financial year.
The owner of All Bar One, Harvester and O'Neills chains said
like-for-like sales in the first eight weeks of the new year
were broadly flat.
The company, whose other chains include Toby Carvery and
Browns, said the economic environment remained challenging due
to ongoing alcohol duty increases, further food price inflation
and other costs, along with weak consumer sentiment.
Adjusted profit before tax for the 52 weeks to Sept. 22 rose
to 162 million pounds ($259.6 million) from 156 million pounds
last year.
Like-for-like sales increased 2.1 percent, led by food
sales.
The company in September said there was "little
discernible impact" on sales from the Olympics, although some
businesses located near Games venues did benefit.
Smaller rivals Young & Co's Brewery and Fuller
Smith Turner last week said sales during the Queen's
Diamond Jubilee and the Olympics helped overcome a rain-soaked
first quarter.
Shares in Mitchells & Butlers, which is majority owned by
billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis who also owns Premier
League football club Tottenham Hotspur, closed at 331 pence on
the London Stock Exchange on Monday.