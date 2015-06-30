BRUSSELS, June 30 Belgian pharmaceutical company
Mithra, which focuses on women's health, raised 72.3 million
euros ($80.8 million) in an initial public offering, though its
shares fell as much as 9 percent during its debut on Tuesday.
Listing at 12.00 euros, towards the upper end of the 10.50
to 12.50 euros range set initially, Mithra's shares fell as low
as 10.9 euros in an overall bearish market.
The group added it could raise as much as 83.1 million euros
if an overallotment option was fully taken up, which would value
the whole company at 377.4 million euros.
Mithra appointed ING Belgium and KBC Securities as the joint
global coordinators and joint bookrunners of the deal.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)