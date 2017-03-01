March 1 Britain's Mitie has agreed to
sell its loss-making home healthcare business to specialist
healthcare investor Apposite Capital for 2 pounds and will take
a larger charge in full-year results to writedown the value of
the business, it said on Wednesday.
The company, which in November announced its decision to
withdraw from the low-margin home healthcare services market,
said its total writedown on the business including operating
losses would be 36.8 million pounds ($45.5 million) in the
current year, on top of the 115.3 million pounds noted in the
first half.
Mitie, a provider of pest control to property cleaning,
security and healthcare services, has experienced a difficult
past year and issued three profit warnings in four months on
Brexit-related uncertainty and announced an overhaul of its
management structure.
($1 = 0.8094 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Goodman)