* Expects FY underlying operating profit of 60 to 70 mln stg

* Shares fall by as much as 17 pct, recover some ground

* Mitie hires Sandip Mahajan as CFO, was at Balfour Beatty (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, updates share move)

By Esha Vaish

Jan 18 Britain's Mitie blamed its third profit warning in four months on Brexit-related uncertainty on Wednesday as its new chief executive hired a new finance chief and vowed to simplify the outsourcing firm's structure.

Shares in Mitie, which provides everything from pest control to property cleaning, security and ancillary healthcare services, fell by as much as 17 percent on the warning.

While most British support services firms have reported resilient trading since Britain voted in June to leave the European Union, Mitie and rival Capita have both issued profit warnings, forcing them to cut costs.

Phil Bentley, who took over as Mitie CEO in December after Ruby McGregor-Smith's departure, said the new management team would run each unit more directly and set uniform standards.

Mitie said clients were delaying contracts and holding back on fresh investment, hitting its property management and technical facilities management units, while its cleaning division was underperforming.

Bentley blamed a complex structure for higher-than-expected costs in Mitie's cleaning business, adding that oversight needed to be tightened across the whole company.

"Part of the new organisation model is...about setting standards, having oversight and having fewer levels and spans of control," he told analysts.

Mitie said it had hired Sandip Mahajan, most recently director of finance at Balfour Beatty Plc, to replace Suzanne Baxter as finance director and had made other hires, including a managing director for its cleaning unit.

Shares in Mitie, which have lost 24 percent since the day before its first profit warning on Sept. 19, were down 7 percent at 191 pence at 1141 GMT, having recovered from an earlier drop of about 17 percent. It was the biggest loser on London's FTSE midcap index.

Mitie said in November it had decided to withdraw from the low-margin home healthcare services market, while Capita announced the sale of its asset management services arm in December.

Mitie said on Wednesday it would book an additional 14 million-pound ($17 million) one-off charge for the year to March 31, 2017 to reflect a more conservative assessment of its contractual positions, adding that it would also review its balance sheet.

"Clearly, (the review) could yield further losses," Liberum analysts wrote in a client note.

Mitie said full-year underlying operating profit, including ongoing healthcare losses but before previously disclosed one-off costs of 10 million pounds, was now expected to be in the range of 60 million to 70 million pounds.

Analysts had expected comparable profit of around 91 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus. ($1 = 0.8106 pounds) (Editing by Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)