* Warns FY underlying earnings to be lower than previous
estimte
* High-margin businesses hit as clients limit discretionary
spend
* H1 operating profit falls to 35.4 mln stg
* Books 117.2 mln of writedowns on home healthcare business
* Shares fall back
(Adds comments by CEO and analyst, updates share price move)
By Esha Vaish
Nov 21 British outsourcing services firm Mitie
issued its second profit warning in two months on
Monday, saying the uncertainty amongst its customers after
Britain voted to leave the European Union had resulted in fewer
new orders.
The provider of pest control to property cleaning, security
and healthcare services, said rising labour and other costs had
hit its ability to win new business at a time when clients were
looking to cope with the prospect of their own costs rising and
budgetary pressures, particularly in the public sector.
As a result the company said it had decided to withdraw from
the low-margin home healthcare services market, causing it to
report a pretax loss for the six months ended Sept. 30 of 100.4
million pounds ($125 million) after writing off 117.2 million
pounds from the value of the healthcare business.
Operating profits also fell by a worse than expected 39
percent to 35.4 million pounds, on revenue down 2.6 percent at
1.1 billion pounds, and the company said it expected underlying
earnings for the full year would also be below its previous
expectations.
The half-year dividend payout was cut by 25.9 percent to 4
pence on a 44 percent drop in underlying earnings, before
exceptionals, to 6.2 pence a share.
The shares were down 7 percent at 194 pence by 1350 GMT,
losing the gains made since the company gave its first profit
warning in September, when the shares plunged by nearly 30
percent to 194 pence.
While most British support services firms have reported
resilient trading since Britain voted to leave the European
Union, Mitie and rival Capita have issued warnings, with
Mitie saying customers were proving particularly hesitant in
areas of higher margin discretionary spending.
Analysts say Mitie could underperform rivals in uncertain
markets as it had not anticipated the additional costs from new
labour laws on pay and training, as others had done last year,
and discretionary spending in higher-margin businesses such as
catering services were more vulnerable to clients seeking to cut
their own costs.
"I think their costs are out of sync and their margins have
always been very high relative to other people and that's the
issue," Howard Seymour of Numis Securities told Reuters. "The
market is not good, but it's not (bad) to the same degree that
(Mitie is) saying by any stretch of imagination."
Chief Executive Ruby McGregor-Smith, who steps down on Dec.
12 after 10 years at the helm, said the company would be further
reviewing its cost structure.
"Everyone is looking differently at their cost base in this
environment ... I don't think that this is (like during the
financial crisis of 2007-09) which was a much more dramatic
change. I think it's much more softer, but everyone is preparing
for a tougher economy going forward," she told Reuters.
Liberum analysts expect the new chief executive, Phil
Bentley, a former head of British Gas, will take up to six
months to formulate a new plan, which they expect will include
more investment in IT to help reduce the cost base.
Liberum cut full-year earnings before interest and tax
forecast to 90.7 million from 110 million pounds. Canaccord
Genuity cut its rating to "hold" from "buy" and target price to
195 pence from 218 pence.
($1 = 0.8025 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)