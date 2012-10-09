* Buys home care firm Enara for 110.8 mln stg
* Targets expansion in growing home care market
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Oct 9 Mitie spent 111 million
pounds ($178 million) on home care firm Enara on Tuesday,
marking its first move into Britain's expanding outsourced
health and social care sector.
Mitie said it aimed to benefit from the UK's ageing
population and cost pressures forcing a shift from hospitals and
residential care homes towards greater care in the community.
The provision of this care was increasingly being outsourced
by councils and health authorities to private firms, it said.
"We've come to the conclusion over the last two years that
we needed to do something which gave us the platform for more
growth and the home care market is a very good place to start,"
Mitie Chief Executive Ruby McGregor-Smith told Reuters.
"We have a very rapidly ageing UK population and the care
market is highly fragmented. We think the opportunities coming
out will get much bigger in scale in the next few years with
maybe some adjacent services, for example looking after
community care as a whole for a local authority."
According to healthcare market intelligence firm Laing &
Buisson, the domiciliary care market is worth around 8 billion
pounds and is continuing to grow.
Enara, the UK's fourth largest provider of home care
services based mainly in southern England, is expected to have
revenue of 93 million pounds for the year to March 31 2013. The
group made a small loss before tax in its last fiscal year.
Around 14 percent of its work comes from private paying
patients, with the rest from local authorities and the NHS.
Mitie bought the firm from August Equity LLP and Enara's senior
management team.
Investec analyst Andrew Gibb described Mitie's move as a
very sensible and an important first step in building a broader
healthcare business.
"While initial focus will be on integration and organic
growth within domiciliary care, longer term, there is scope to
expand into the nascent community care market. These markets
combined could offer significant growth opportunities," Gibb
said.
McGregor-Smith did not rule out more acquisitions in health
care and adjacent markets, but said this would not happen soon.
Shares in Mitie, which provides catering, cleaning and
maintenance services for clients like Vodafone, Tesco
, and the UK government, were down 1 percent at 0925
GMT, having opened the day 33 percent up on a year ago.
McGregor-Smith added that along with health, the justice
market remained its key focus in the public sector. Mitie is
bidding to run nine British prisons in a joint partnership with
the Prison Service.
Decisions on these deals are not expected until after
mid-October. ($1 = 0.6240 British pounds)