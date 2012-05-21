By Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON May 21 British outsourcing firm Mitie
posted a dip in full-year profit before tax and other
items but said it was upbeat about growth prospects in the
coming year as governments and businesses seek to cut costs and
secure energy supply.
Mitie, which provides catering, cleaning and maintenance
services for clients like Vodafone, Tesco, and
the British government, on Monday said underlying profit before
tax and other items for the year to March 31 was 104.5 million
pounds ($165.2 million), down 1.1 percent from last year and
broadly in line with analyst forecasts.
The consensus forecast had been 105.6 million pounds,
according to a Reuters poll of 12 analysts
Excluding the impact of other items, such as acquisition and
reorganisation costs, profit before tax rose 8.9 percent to 94.5
million pounds, on revenues that rose 5.9 percent to just over 2
billion pounds.
Mitie, which acquired energy and carbon consultancy Utilyx
early this year, said energy services generated 34 percent of
revenues in 2012.
The firm, which is bidding to run nine prisons in a joint
venture with Britain's prison service - a new market for the
group - said its outlook was robust and it expected growth to
continue as cost saving pressures bring more public sector
opportunities to the table.
The group said its order book stood at 8.6 billion pounds,
up 26 percent from 2011 and a record for the firm, while its
pipeline of bid opportunities slipped to 11.2 billion pounds
from 11.4 billion a year ago.
The group, which increased its dividend by 6.7 percent to
9.6 pence a share, added that 83 percent of its 2012/13 budgeted
revenue had been secured. Shares in the FTSE 250 firm closed at
271.7 pence on Friday.