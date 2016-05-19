MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 UK-based asset manager Miton Group Plc appointed Andrew Jackson as fund manager for the CF Miton UK Value Opportunities Fund, effective June 27.
Jackson was previously a fund manager at EdenTree Investment Management. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.