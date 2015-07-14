BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
July 14 UK-based investment manager Miton Group Plc appointed Carlos Moreno European equities fund manager in its investment team.
Moreno was previously fund manager at JO Hambro Capital Management Group, where he managed the JO Hambro All Europe Dynamic Growth Fund from March 2011 to January this year. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: