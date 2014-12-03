BRIEF-Neurocrine announces proposed convertible senior notes offering
* Neurocrine announces proposed convertible senior notes offering
Dec 3 Asset manager Miton Group Plc appointed Andrew Mellis regional sales manager, effective Jan. 5 next year.
Mellis will cover accounts across London and the southeast of England, including East Anglia, the company said.
Most recently, he was business development manager at London & Capital.
Mellis will report to Neil Bridge, head of sales at Miton Group. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Monarch Casino & Resort reports first quarter net revenue of $53.4 million, net income of $4.9 million and adjusted ebitda of $12.1 million