TORONTO Oct 28 Southeast Asia-focused, Toronto-listed Mitra Energy Inc is set to raise about $80 million in capital to help drive growth through acquisitions, according to a source familiar with the situation.

About $40 million would be raised as a private placement and the rest in the form of a credit loan facility, the source said, declining to be named as the matter is private. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)