JAKARTA Jan 7 Indonesian hospital operator Mitra Keluarga plans to start pre-marketing its initial public offering (IPO) worth $200 million to $300 million in late January or early February, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing two people close to the deal.

Morgan Stanley and UBS are the senior underwriters for the planned IPO while CIMB is the junior underwriter, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Mitra Keluarga competes with Indonesian healthcare providers such as PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Stephen Coates)