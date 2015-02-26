BRIEF-Egypt's Sabaa International Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Q1 profit rises
May 9 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries:
JAKARTA Feb 26 Indonesian hospital operator Mitra Keluarga aims to raise up to 4.7 trillion rupiah ($366.2 million) after pricing its initial public offering in a range of 14,500-18,000 rupiah, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a person close to the matter.
The company is selling 262 million shares and its bookbuilding closes next Friday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Mitra competes with PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk . ($1 = 12,835.00 rupiah) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Siemens executive Michael Sen will take responsibility for the company's wind-power joint venture with Spain's Gamesa on Siemens' managing board, the German industrial group said on Tuesday.